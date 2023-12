Bobby Phillips, Jr. age 56 passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tennessee.

Born on January 31, 1967, in Clinton, Tennessee he was the son of the late Bobby Phillips, Sr. and Teresa Lou Early Phillips. Bobby worked as an Auto Detailer.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Bobby Phillips, Jr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...