Billy G. Garrett, Crossville

Billy G. Garrett, age 87 of Crossville passed away Thursday, December 7, 2023. He was born September 20, 1936, in Lancing, Tennessee, the son of Guy and Bessie Anderson Garrett.

Billy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

He was united in marriage to Donna Wheeler Parks on February 11, 1972, in Tama, Iowa. Billy founded T.C. & E in Toledo, Iowa in 1973 and T.C. & E. in Crossville, TN, in 1976. In later years an entrepreneur in construction building several beautiful homes in Crossville, TN, and surrounding areas.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers James and David Garrett; 1 sister June Landrum.

He leaves behind his wife Donna Garrett of Crossville; 2 sons Darrell Garrett of Taft, TN., and Bruce Garrett of Crossville, TN.; 2 daughters Terri Lynn Papesh of Tama, Iowa, and Joni “Jo” Parks of Crossville, TN.; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:00 p.m. EST / 11:00-12:00 p.m. CST with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. EST. / 12:00 p.m. CST with Bro. Roland Kesterson. Interment will follow in the Elizabeth Cemetery in Lancing.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cumberland County or Shriners.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Billy G. Garrett.

