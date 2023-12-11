Beulah (Phillips) Gray, Clinton

Beulah (Phillips) Gray, age 84, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2023. She was born on April 16, 1939, in Lake City, Tennessee, the youngest child of the late Rev. and Mrs. Lemuel Phillips. She left East Tennessee in the mid-1960s to build a life in Detroit, Michigan. She met and married Gordon “Scotty” Gray and together they founded Dumbarton Tool. Beulah and Scotty retired and returned to Tennessee in 1993 and were married for 35 years before he passed away in 2021. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edison Phillips and Glenn Phillips, and three sisters, Lola Lambo, Gladys Carden, and Fleda Lovely.

She is survived by her late husband’s children and grandchildren. In addition, many nieces and and nephews whom she loved and cared for as a “second” Mother.

A visitation will be held from 6-7 PM on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from 11 AM-12 PM in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to start at Noon with Rev. Robby Owens officiating.

Interment will follow the funeral service on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top is in charge of the arrangements.

