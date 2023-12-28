Bettye Coleman King, 96, Rockwood

Mrs. Bettye Coleman King, age 96, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 25, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born November 5, 1927, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, and was a retired Home Economics Teacher from Rockwood High School. Mrs. King was a member of the Roane County Retired Teachers Association; the oldest living member of the Rockwood Business and Professional Women (B.P.W.); a 35-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), Avery Trace Chapter; and longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star (O.E.S.), Rockwood Chapter # 382. Mrs. King was a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, was a member of the U.T. Alumni Association; was an avid supporter and fan of Tennessee Volunteer Athletics, and attended all of the Tennessee Football Bowl games, as long as her health permitted. She enjoyed art, doing genealogical research, and traveling, especially to Gatlinburg. She loved animals and had even raised award-winning Cocker Spaniels for a period of time. Most of all, she loved her family, but especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Paul Coleman & Mry M. Melton Coleman; husband, Carl Marvin “Bud” King; brother, James Leland Coleman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James W. “Pop” King & Myra Mae King; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Hugh Ingram King & Frances King, Dr. Glenn Wilson King, and James Horner King; and several other extended family.

Survivors include: Daughter & Son-in-law: Blache King Wheeless (Donald) of Midland, TX Grandchildren: Sara Raygan Wheeless of Midland, TX AlmaLe` Marie Wheeless of Midland, TX Blane Christopher Karl Wheeless of Midland, TX Sisters-in-law: Mary King of Rockwood, TN Pat Evans of Harriman, TN Several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great-great nieces and great-great nephews And many other relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Nate Williams officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ; P.O. Box 45, Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Bettye Coleman King.

