Betty Westmoreland, Harriman

Ms. Betty Westmoreland, 86, of Harriman passed away December 4, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her two sons: Roger Dale Preston and Eddie Hines.

Daughter: Nancy Drain.

Survived by her two sons: Terry Hines and James Preston.

Two daughters: Rosanna Northern and Sherry Cary.

And many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM with Bro. Kenny Clinton and Bro. David Kenny officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Willard Park Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Betty Westmoreland.

