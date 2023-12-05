Bessie Mae Carney, Rockwood

Mrs. Bessie Mae Carney, age 85 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston. She was born on August 11, 1938, in Rockwood. She loved the lord and her family dearly. She loved working with people and served the Lord by helping others in eldercare. She lived in Rockwood her whole life before moving to Jamestowne Assisted Living earlier this year.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Walter & Ollie Mae Jones; husband: Charles William “Cheese” Carney Sr; son: Frankie Eugene Carney; siblings: Terry Jones, Carl Jones, Jack Jones, Walt Jones, and Geraldine Jones.

She is survived by:

Children: Milton Carney (Michelle), Janice Eskridge (Roy), Lisa McKinney (Kevin), Charles Carney Jr (Evangeline)

Grandchildren: Daniel Goins, Latisha Allen, PJ, Myetta, Victoria

and a host of great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren

along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 11:00 am -12:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm. Graveside and interment service will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Bessie Mae Carney.

