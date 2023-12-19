Bernice Brown Hennessee, Wartburg

Bernice Brown Hennessee passed away Sunday, December 17, 2023. She was born at Catoosa at home.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ira and Zola Brown; siblings Doyle Brown, Eloise Johnson, C.L. Brown, Glen Brown, and Katie Heidel.

Bernice leaves behind husband David; children Cindy (Curt) Williams and Patrick Hennessee (Jeff); grandchildren Jordan (Brandy) Williams, Megan Williams; sister-in-law Linda Taylor; brothers-in-law Billy (Sam) and Mitchell Heidel and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. We wish to thank her caregivers Sonny, Rachel, and Sara.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor David Graves officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bernice Brown Hennessee.

