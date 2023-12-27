Basil Warren Strunk, Lenoir City

Basil Warren Strunk, age 72, of Lenoir City, Tennessee was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Warren was a member of the Christian Church of Loudon County. Warren graduated from The University of Tennessee with an undergraduate and graduate degree. He retired from SRM Concrete, Knoxville, TN.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sheila Hickman Strunk, and son, Matthew. Also, his mother, Nina Strunk Oury, sister, Karren Tilson Logan, nephews, Justin Tilson (Meredith, children Carleigh and Jack), nephews Hunter,(Rewa), Halsey Hickman, niece, Heather Hickman, special cousins, Gary (Anita) and Paul Strunk(Teresa).

He is preceded in death by his father, Ora Eugene Strunk

Warren loved the outdoors and the lake. Some of his best times were taking a boat from Chattanooga to Knoxville as part of the Vol Navy to ballgames. He loved spending time outdoors camping and being around a fire with his friends and family. His yearly trip to Florida for fishing with family and friends was a highlight each year. Later in life, he enjoyed yearly trips to the bourbon trail.

Warren loved the Lord and was a faithful friend and follower. As the illness progressed, he became a champion prayer warrior for his friends and family. What a blessing he was to all of us. As it became clear his time was short his last words were,” What a glorious day it is to go to see Jesus.”

The family would like to recognize the many angels at Tennessee Cancer Center and Ft. Loudon Emergency Room and CCU. Special thanks to David May for his help.

Pallbearers are Gary and Paul Strunk, Clifton Strunk, Justin Tilson, Matt Strunk, and Rex Ingraham.

Warren will have a graveside service on Saturday, December 30 at 11 AM at Sunbright Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loudon County Christian Church.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Basil Warren Strunk.

