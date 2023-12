Mrs. Barbara Lowe, age 85 of Oliver Springs passed peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Arrangements are as follows:

Visitation from 12-1:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Interment to follow in Mineral Springs Church Cemetery.

The full obit will be posted soon.

