Barbara Jane Lowe, Oliver Springs

Barbara Jane Lowe of Oliver Springs went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born on January 16, 1938, in Frost Bottom, Tennessee. She was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church, where she served the Lord alongside her husband for over forty years. Barbara was an avid reader, and an unrivaled cook, and enjoyed adventuring with her beloved children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Herman “Barney” Lowe.

Parents George and Minnie Bowling.

Beloved In-Laws Derry and Myrtle Lowe, Son in law Reverend John-Lynn Randolph, Brothers Bill, Leon, Jake, Harley, Jerry, and Howard Bowling, as well as Sisters Beulah, Dorothy, Ardella, Bonnie, Jo, Virgie, Dixie, and Ruby.

She leaves behind her two daughters Myrtle Lowe, Robin Hamby and husband Mike as well as grandchildren Melanie Jane Randolph, Lynn Randolph and Dean, Kevin Randolph and Andrea, Jessica Nelson and husband Jason, and Travis Hamby. She also delighted in her great-grandchildren Emily Randolph and Michael, Otto Nelson, Alice Nelson, Ethan Randolph, Kennedy Randolph, Kayden Randolph, Blake Randolph, Lincoln Randolph, Aiden and Mason as well as her great-great-grandchildren Harley, John William, and Erik (Keith) Bradford. She will also be missed by her beloved brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ralph Lowe and Maryann Sylvia, her special caregiver Cissy Lough Nageotte, and many other friends, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends at Jackson Funeral Home from 12-1 pm on Wednesday, December 6th with funeral at 1 pm with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating. Graveside services to follow at the Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

To leave a note for Barbara’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

