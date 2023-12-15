Babette “Babs” Ann Steinhauser Antoniak, 82

Babette “Babs” Ann Steinhauser Antoniak passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at The Neighborhood of Tellico Village Assisted Living in Loudon, TN, where she resided in Tellico Village since 2019. Babs was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana June 19, 1941. She received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism at the University of Florida and a master’s degree from the Citadel. She began writing for the CBS Network, Atlanta continuing for newspapers and government. After participating in “Writing and Reading for Civic Education” at Harvard University, the author published the award-winning “A War to Safeguard Students as Citizens.” Babette earned her legal knowledge as a certified paralegal and work experience at the Ron Motley Law Firm, subject of the Al Pacino film, The Insider. She also worked for the Roane County News for several years as a featured writer. Babette was a nonfiction crime writer.

Babs was the former Tennessee State Women’s Skeet Shooting Champion and was a former member of the following: Oak Ridge Gun Club, Oak Ridge Community Theatre, Chamberlain Memorial Hospital director of public relations, Roane County High School English Teacher 1981-1985, St. Andrews Episcopal Church of Harriman, and Redeemer Lutheran Church of Harriman.

She lived for many years in the Charleston, South Carolina area where she taught English at Cross High School and Stratford High School. She also lived in the Memphis, Tennessee area where she taught English at St. Benedict at Auburndale High School. During the 1970’s she also coached the girls’ basketball team at the “Old” Emory Gap School for a few years.

Preceded in death by former spouse-Dr. Robert E. Wilson, former spouse- J. Polk Cooley, niece Hanna Grace Steinhauser, granddaughter Margaret Gabrielle Wilson, parents Esther Cecelia Ballard Steinhauser and Carl Christian Steinhauser.

Survived by sons: Thor K. Wilson of Maryville, Tennessee, and Karl O. Wilson of Burke, Virginia.

Brother Edwin A. Steinhauser of Loudon, Tennessee, and 2 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston.

