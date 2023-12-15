Angela Daniella Sandifer Cook, Sunbright

Mrs. Angela Daniella Sandifer Cook, age 48 of Sunbright, was called home to be with her Lord on Friday, December 8, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. Her family was her whole world, and she loved to do anything she could for them. Angela enjoyed making jewelry, it was the highlight of her day when she could make something for someone. She was loved by everyone who knew her and impacted everyone she met greatly. For sixteen years Angela happily worked as a CNA, caring for those in need. She always had a solution for any problem and never failed to put a smile on your face. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father: Corky Sandifer.

Her grandparents: Hayden and Frankie Sandifer, and Reed and Lois Jones.

And her brother: Chance Matthew Sandifer.

She is survived by her husband: Wayne Cook.

Two sons and one daughter-in-law: Nathan and Courtney Dilbeck and Wayne Allen Cook

And her grandson: Xander Dilbeck all of Sunbright.

Her mother: Ruth Ann Jones Sandifer of Harriman.

Three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Rowdy and Denise Sandifer, and Colby Sandifer all of Harriman, and Michael and Rebecca Sandifer of Rockwood.

Two sisters: Jackie Reed and her fiancé Dusty Woody of Harriman, and Rebecca Sandifer of Sunbright.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Bro. Russell Jones officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday morning at 11:00 am in Sunbright Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Angela Sandifer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...