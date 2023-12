Anetta M. Woodward, Caryville

Anetta M. Woodward, age 83 Caryville, Tennessee passed away on December 21, 2023, at her residence. Anetta was born May 4, 1940, in Massachusetts to the late Edward Wells and Aurora Ovellette. She enjoyed making jewelry, spending time with her family, and singing at church. She was a member of Guiding Star Baptist Church. Anetta loved her church.

Survivors:

Husband Byron R. Woodward

Son James Woodward

Daughters Donna McGlashing

Cynthia Hayden

Debrah Spencer

Terrie Woodward

Mary Parker and Cody

Brother Bobby Wells

Sister Janet Richards

3 Grandchildren

2 great-grandchildren

And a host of other family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

