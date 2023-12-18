Anderson County announces holiday hours, closures

CLINTON – Anderson County Government offices and facilities will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, December 25 and 26, in observance of the Christmas holidays. County offices will also be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024, for New Year’s Day.

The following are the holiday hours and closures for specific locations:

  • Anderson County’s trash convenience centers, which are operated under a contract with Waste Connections, will be open on Saturday, December 23, Tuesday, December 26, and Saturday, December 30 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.  The convenience centers will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
  • The Anderson County Senior Center will be closed December 18 through December 22 due to the final phase of construction renovations that require the facility’s water supply to be turned off. The Senior Center will be closed for Christmas, December 25 and 26, and for New Year’s Day.
  • The Anderson County Animal Shelter and the Blockhouse Valley Recycling Center, both located at 1480 Blockhouse Valley Road, will be closed to the public from December 23through December 26, 2023, and on January 1, 2024; staff will be caring for shelter animals each day that the shelter is closed to the public.  The Animal Shelter and the recycling center will both be open to the public on Saturday, December 30. Animal Shelter hours will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on December 30.  The Blockhouse Valley Recycling Center will be open to the public from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. that day.

Law enforcement and emergency services will operate as normal throughout the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

