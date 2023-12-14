Agnes Ann Tyler, Kingston

Agnes Ann Tyler, age 87, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was born July 10, 1936 in Knoxville. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Georgia. Agnes enjoyed cooking and was an excellent seamstress. She had a talent for looking at anything and then making it. She had a knack for growing flowers and took several classes in floral arranging and made many silk arrangements. Agnes was always ready for shopping trips or just getting outdoors and enjoying natures beauty with her daughters. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Tyler; parents, Roy Lee & Inez Weaver.
SURVIVORS
Daughters Susie Wyrick & husband, Shim of Ten Mile
Glenda Owens of Ten Mile
Rachel Waddell of Kingston
Grandchildren Bunkin, Shannon, Philip, Charlie, Stephanie, Joshua, and Kevin
Great-grandchildren Darren, Katy, Macayman, Connor, Jayse, Jax, Waylon, Gunnar, and Delta
Great-great-grandchildren Thalo, Stella, Blakeleigh, and Lakelynn
A host of extended family and friends
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.