$2500 approved by Roane County Commission for a Memorial Plaque for TVA Ash Spill Victims

The County Commission met Monday at the courthouse and one item on the agenda was to approve $2,500 to go towards a memorial plaque or sign near the entrance to the Kingston Steam Plant in honor and memory of those who lost their lives and worked at the coal ash spill. County Executive Wade Creswell honored a couple of the ladies who pushed for the memorial. A proclamation designating December 22nd, this year, the 15th anniversary of the coal ash spill to be a day of remembrance. Also, at 2:00 pm on the courthouse lawn there will be a short ceremony to recognize the date. The memorial sign’s location will be determined in the future, and we will let you know when that date is and where the location will be.

