Zetella “Zee” Lee Keene, Kingston

Zetella “Zee” Lee Keene, age 88, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born April 25, 1935, in Franklin, Tennessee, and was of the Church of Christ faith. Zee enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was also a great animal lover. She enjoyed being a caregiver as long as her health permitted. Zee loved her family and enjoyed many trips with them. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Keene; sons, Steve & Freddie LeMay; parents, Joe & Margaret Barnes Tucker; brothers, Paul Crosser, Bill Crosser, and Jim Tucker; sister, Shirley Crosser.

SURVIVORS

Children Paula Pruett & husband, Ken of Pikeville

Sharon Elser of San Rafel, CA

Kenneth “Scooter” Keene of Kingston

Kim Wallace & husband, Ervin of Bradyville

Terry Wayne LeMay & wife, Gail of Springfield

Teresa Williams of Vancouver, WA

17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandson

Sister Beverly Watkins of Thompson Station

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Father Ricky McGowan presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

