William Tyler Farmer, Kingston

William Tyler Farmer, age 35, of Kingston, TN was released from the burdens of this life and entered the loving arms of his savior, on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Tyler was born on August 19, 1988. While his time with us was cut tragically short, he lived a full life even with his short time on earth. He was an active member of the Roane County High School Marching Band. After his graduation in 2006 from high school, Tyler attended the Tennessee College of Applied Technology where at graduation, he received the Diesel Mechanic Program’s Academic Award as the top graduate in the program. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Alma Farmer of Kingston and Paul and Pauline Burnette of Kingston.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Mike and Linda Farmer of Kingston; brother, Michael Puckett of Crossville; sisters, Heather Backus and brother-in-law, Rob Backus of Kingston, Carrie Farmer of Nashville; his daughter, Dallas Lashay and her mother Ashley Forester of Birchwood; aunts and uncles, Larry and Sharon Pauley of Crossville, Bobby and Joy Burnette of Knoxville; nephews, Dylan Melton, Jarrett Puckett, Eli, Nate, Josh, Mason and Maddox Backus; nieces, Abigail Idle and Jordin Puckett; grand nephew, Remington Puckett; grand niece, Tinleigh Idle.

While he will be sadly missed by his loving earthly family, especially his crystal blue eyes and infectious smile, we celebrate the memories he leaves with us, with the most precious being at any time as he was leaving his last words were “I Love You.” And as he makes his final departure, we want to say, Tyler, we love and miss you!

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please check back for arrangements. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

