William (Bill) Frederick Schabot, Vero Beach, FL

William (Bill) Frederick Schabot, age 69, of Vero Beach, Florida, Passed away on Thursday, November 16th. Bill lived at the Lakes of Clermont Health and Rehab, in Clermont, Florida before his passing.



Bill graduated from the University of Central Florida in 1996 with a Masters Degree in Business Administration and had been a certified General Contractor since 1996. Bill became a licensed Realtor with Sotheby’s International Realty in 2014. Bill was not only a prominent General Contractor and Realtor in Vero Beach, Florida, but he was also a loving and caring father, brother, and son.



Bill spent his life as a prominent member of Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee before moving to Florida and joining the congregation of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Vero Beach Florida. He enjoyed giving back to his community as a member of the Boys and Girls Club for many years. He was always the life of the party. Whether he was hosting family barbecues, or cooking for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Bill was the man with the plan. Bill spent his life caring for those around him, and ensuring that his family was cared for and taken care of.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents – Robert and Christine Schabot, Sisters – Patti Jeanne Schabot Duncan, and Suzanne Schabot Stapleton.



Bill is survived by children, Hank Schabot, and Kellie Schabot; Siblings, Barbara Schabot Byrum and Robert Eugene Schabot, Jr.; Nieces and Nephews, Brandon Byrum, Sam Schabot, Jason Spencer and family, Eric Williams and family, Chad Williams and family. Bill is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from 12-1 PM at Faith Lutheran Church with the funeral service to follow at 1 PM. The graveside service will follow immediately after at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

