Whitney Cox, Harriman

Ms. Whitney Cox, 45, of Harriman passed away on November 12, 2023, at her home.  She was a member of the Trenton Street Baptist Church. Whitney loved watching UT football and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Carle & Doris Cox.

She is survived by her son: Isaac Collins.

Two nephews and two great-nephews.

Special friends: Kristi & Josh Freels.

And many other family and friends.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Whitney Cox, during this difficult time.

