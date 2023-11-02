Wanda Nance Landrum, Mossy Grove

Wanda Nance Landrum, age 86 of Mossy Grove passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after a sudden illness.

She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur Nance, Sr. and Susie (Bonham) Nance; brothers Rev. Arthur Nance, Jr., David Nance, and Raymond Nance; sister Jewel Murray.

She is survived by her sons Randal Landrum of Mossy Grove, Jeffrey Landrum of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Greg (Debbie) Landrum of Joynes. She cherished being called Granny and leaves behind six grandchildren, Michael (Tonya) Landrum, Joshua Landrum, Dustin (Cristi) Landrum, Tyler (Emily) Landrum, Beth (Jason) Branscum and Chelsey (Travis) Townsend; 12 great-grandchildren Brandon, Justin, Keleb, Keeley, Addy, Everly, Fisher, Paisley, Tennley, Saylor, Crew and expecting Truett. Wanda is also survived by her brothers Bill (Betty) Nance and Rev. Ralph (Lois) Nance; sisters Mary Evelyn Schneider and Mildred Painter.

Granny Wanda loved life, her family, her flowers but most of all she loved the Lord and was a strong woman of Faith. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Doyle Nance and Rev. Ralph Nance officiating. Interment will follow in the Kubley Cemetery in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wanda Nance Landrum.

