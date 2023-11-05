Walden Ridge Fire 160 Acres

Update: The wildfire located between Andy’s Ridge and Waldren’s Ridge in Anderson County has grown to an estimated 160 acres, and it is 40-percent contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry and information from the Anderson County Emergency Management Agency.

Previous story

ROCKY TOP, TENNESSEE – Anderson County and state fire officials are on the scene of an estimated 100-acre wildfire Sunday afternoon.

The blaze, located between Andy’s Ridge and Walden’s Ridge, is 10-percent contained as of mid-afternoon Sunday, according to information provided by the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

No structures are in danger at this time, Anderson County Emergency Management Director Brice Kidwell said Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time. It was first reported at 6:05 p.m. Saturday evening.

Emergency personnel on the scene at this time include those from: Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Division of Forestry, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Rocky Top Fire Department, Medford Volunteer Fire Department, Marlow Volunteer Fire Department, and Norris Fire Department.

Members of the public may download the AC911 app on their cellphones to receive updates from the scene about this fire. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

