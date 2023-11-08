W.T. “Tommy” Galyon Jr, Harriman

W.T. “Tommy” Galyon Jr. age 78 of Harriman, TN passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Tommy was born May 17, 1945, and was of Baptist Faith. He was married to his devoted wife of 58 years, Betty Sue Clower Galyon. Tommy was a talented Boilermaker and Welder throughout his career before finally retiring with Boeing Engineering. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed Nascar Racing and supporting his grandchildren by attending all the activities they participated in. He enjoyed spending time with family, camping, fishing, gardening, and taking his dog “Rusty” for a drive wherever he went in his red Chevrolet truck.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents WT and Gladys Galyon and brother Johnny Galyon.

Survived by his wife Betty Sue Galyon of Harriman, TN

Son: Tommy Galyon (Robin)

Daughter: Kathy Schulz (Fred)

Brothers: Larry Galyon and Danny Galyon (Minnie)

Grandchildren: Preston Schulz (Skylar), Trey Schulz (Rose), Derek Lemons and Brittany Mattox (Will).

Great grandchildren: Briley Mattox and a very special niece: Heather Galyon

The Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside Service to follow at 3:30 in Piney Grove Cemetery officiated by Tommy’s cousin, Lynn Galyon. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Galyon Family.

