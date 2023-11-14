Virginia Webster Beard, 92, Rockwood

Virginia Webster Beard age 92 of Rockwood, formerly of Harriman, entered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at her home in Rockwood.

Virginia was a loving wife, mother, sister, and sister-in-law. She was a faithful Christian, who loved church, gospel singing, and reading her bible. She was a former member of Lakeview Baptist Church, a devoted member to Harriman Baptist Tabernacle until their move to Rockwood, and then attended Mountain View Baptist church until she became bedridden the past three and a half years. Virginia worked at Palm Beach for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Tommie Edgar Beard, infant son Danny K. Beard, parents Dana and Lily Webster, mother and father-in-law Edgar and Myrtle Scarbrough Beard, siblings Francis Christopher, Evelyn Anderson, Margaret Bolden, Dana Webster Jr., Geraldine Scarborough, Carl Webster, and Linda Wiggins.

Virginia is survived by her daughter Regina Ann Beard of Rockwood who loved her mom very much, sister-in-law Betty Baker of Kingston, devoted friends throughout the years Rev. Jeff Parrott and wife Michelle of Oliver Springs, Mark and Bonnie Cooley of Oliver Springs, and Angela Gimple of Kentucky.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for their exceptional care during Virginia’s sickness.

Funeral will be held at 12 noon Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with burial to follow in Emory Heights Cemetery, Reverend James Jones, Jr., Reverend Ed Parton, Reverend Jeff Parrott, Reverend Mark Cooley, Reverend Caleb Parrott, and Chaplain James Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to service. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Beard Family.

