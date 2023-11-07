Virginia “Ma” Aytes, Rockwood

Mrs. Virginia “Ma” Aytes, age 96, a resident of the Ozone Community of Rockwood (Cumberland County), Tennessee passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 1, 1927, in Ozone, Tennessee, near her current home. Mrs. Aytes was a member of the Westel Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was a former teacher at the Ozone School and operated a grocery store in Ozone for several years. Mrs. Aytes also enjoyed working as an Election Day Poll Worker in Westel for the Cumberland County Election Commission for many years. She enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales, and making crafts and was a long-time member of the Westel Home Demonstration Club. She was famous for her fried potatoes, cornbread, peanut butter balls, and pumpkin pies. She was also known as a card shark around a game of Skip-Bo. Most of all, she was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Great-Great Grandmother who worked hard and loved to care for and provide for her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas & Bertha Ashburn; husband, Charles Aytes, Sr.; children, Una Faye Aytes, Joyce Aytes, Alice Godsey, and Alvin Aytes; grandson, Brandon Moats; sisters, Margaret “Hon” Ashburn, and Sue Johnson; and brother, Johnny Ashburn.

Survivors include:

Children: Darlene Veler (Mike) of Ozone, TN

Charles Aytes, Jr. of Ozone, TN

Dwight Aytes of Tullahoma, TN

Son-in-law: Pete Godsey of Ozone, TN

Grandchildren: Patricia Reusel (Eric), Micheal Veler (Pam), Bryan Aytes, Tinker Godsey (Rachel), and Jay Aytes (Angel)

Great Grandchildren: Brittany Carty (Chris), Rebecca Williams (D.J.), and Colton Aytes

Great-Great Granddaughter: Billie Williams

Expected Great-granddaughter: Sophia Aytes

Expected Great-Great Grandson: Weston Carty

Sister: Ann Paine of Chicago, IL

Brother: Willard “Wimpy” Ashburn of Chicago, IL

Special Family Member: Ann Szegedi, and Janice & Red Bowen

And several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Red Bowen officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Ozone Cemetery in Cumberland County, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Virginia “Ma” Aytes.

