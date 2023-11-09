Virgie Mae Mitchell, 84

Virgie Mae Mitchell, age 84, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, November 6, 2023, at home surrounded by her many loved ones. The daughter of the late Clint Mitchell Sr. and Parlee Mitchell, entered this world on November 20, 1938, in Aberdeen, Mississippi.

Along with her family, she relocated to Oak Ridge in 1954. Because of her love for children, she was a sitter for several children of the Scarboro community. She also worked as a domestic maid for several families in Oak Ridge. As the little big sister, she had an enormous impact upon the lives of her siblings.

Having accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, she became a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Rev. C. C. Fuller. She served her church faithfully as an usher until her health declined. She was a constant in worship services and to the teaching ministries of the church.

Virgie was full of laughter and showered her love upon all who came to know her. In her spare time, she could be found shopping, traveling, gardening, and just enjoying being with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Mitchell; brothers, Clint Mitchell, Jr and Clemmie Mitchell, Sr; nephews, Alonzo Slater and Erwin Mitchell, Jr; great-nephews, Frederick Black and Hobert Mitchell; and great-niece, Brittaney Turner.

She leaves to mourn her passing, sisters, Eloise Mitchell, Charity Holley (Sidney), Ann Patterson (Ralph), Loretta Mitchell, and Yvonne Mitchell; brothers, David Mitchell (Loretta), Erwin Mitchell (Sharvette Washington), Dexter Mitchell (Dorothy Slater), and Joseph Mitchell (Donna); sisters-in-law, Lacy Mitchell and Eula Mitchell; devoted nephew and caregiver, Dexter Slater; and many other uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 am-12 pm Friday, November 17, 2023, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 12 pm with Rev. Henry Watson officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

