Vernon Leon “Bernie” Williams, 67

Vernon Leon “Bernie” Williams, age 67, passed away at his home on November 4, 2023. Bernie enjoyed racing in his younger days but as he got older, he enjoyed painting and drawing.

He is preceded in death by his wife Rena Williams; son Jessie Williams; grandson Isaiah Williams; mother Geneva Armes; brother-in-law James Clay; and daughter-in-law, Keisha Williams.

He leaves behind children Josh Williams; Heather (Junior) Daughterty, Heidi (Ron) Harris; sister Randy Clay; brother Paul (Debbie) Williams; brother and sister-in-laws David Ward and Rita Dishman and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, special friends: Joe Armes and Johnny Marlowe, and extended family and friends.

The family is honoring Vernon’s wishes to be cremated. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vernon Leon “Bernie” Williams.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...