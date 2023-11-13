Timothy Wayne “Cannonball” Armes, Wartburg

Timothy Wayne “Cannonball” Armes, age 60, passed away at home on 11//10/23, surrounded by his family and friends. He was an avid race fan and loved going hunting and fishing and hanging out with his friends. He was known as Pop’s , Uncle Tim, and Papaw to many. Especially to all the little ones in the neighborhood.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Armes and Lena Moore. And his best friend Morton Farmer.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Brenda. Children: Danielle Lawson and Gracie, Hunter, and Hannah. Wayne, Megan, Bella and Irelynn.

Timmy, Hannah, Melanie Renee, Chloe, Gunner, Wesson, and son-to-be Oaklynn Renee.

Brother and best friend, Bill Armes.

Sisters Jeannie, Gay, Connie, Tippy, Stacy, and Johnny, and Spring and James.

Several special nieces and nephews, friends at the UT Hospice team, and Buffy, his loving nurse.

And his pampered babies Tigger, Sadie, and Shadow

The family has chosen cremation, and no services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Timothy Wayne “Cannonball” Armes.

