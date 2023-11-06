Timothy “Craig Bedford”, Coalfield

Timothy “Craig Bedford”, age 42 of Coalfield passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday,

November 2, 2023.  He had worked as an operator at the X-10 plant.  He enjoyed hunting and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Bedford.

Craig is survived by his mother, Robin (Carden) Bedford of Coalfield;

Son, Brennan Bedford, and brother, Wayne Bedford, and his wife Shasta.

Also, several other family members and friends.

Cremation was chosen with no services to be held.

To leave a note for Craig’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

