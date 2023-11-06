Timothy “Craig Bedford”, Coalfield

Timothy “Craig Bedford”, age 42 of Coalfield passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday,
November 2, 2023. He had worked as an operator at the X-10 plant. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Bedford.
Craig is survived by his mother, Robin (Carden) Bedford of Coalfield;
Son, Brennan Bedford, and brother, Wayne Bedford, and his wife Shasta.
Also, several other family members and friends.
Cremation was chosen with no services to be held.
