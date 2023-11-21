Thurman L. Bolinger, Clinton

Thurman L. Bolinger, age 79 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at his home. Thurman was a retired Manager of White Store and Food City.

Born on September 9, 1944, in Clinton, Tennessee he was the son of the late Luther and Obedis Weber Bolinger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Horace Bolinger; sisters, Mageline Ward and Alma McClure.

Thurman is survived by his wife Janet Summers Bolinger; sons, Travis Bolinger and Thurman Bolinger, Jr. both of Clinton, Tennessee; brothers, Scott Bollinger of Clinton, Tennessee, Ruben Bolinger and wife Mary Ann of Alabama and H.D. Bolinger and wife Irene of Michigan; sisters, Reba Pyles and husband Roger, Freddie Queener and husband Jimmy both of Clinton, Tennessee, Hazel Brannon, and husband Lowell and Faye Walker and husband Michael both of Alabama, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Bolinger Family on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Brian Ford officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Thurman L. Bolinger.

