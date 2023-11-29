Thomas Earl Hutchinson, Oak Ridge

Thomas Earl Hutchinson age 79, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at his home. Thomas was born July 30, 1944, in California and raised in Rhode Island where he attended parochial schools. Thomas was of the Presbyterian faith. In 1965 he joined the United States Army and proudly served for 20-plus years before retiring as a Master Sargent. He served in 2 tours in Vietnam and Desert Storm. After his military retirement, he returned to work at the U. S. Postal Office in Providence, Rhode Island. He later retired to Southwest Florida. Thomas was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Mason York Rite- Knights Templar, Vietnam Brotherhood, and Disabled American Veterans.

Preceded in death by Uncle Norman and Aunt Rachael Rowey, and grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Soucie.

Survived by wife Deborah Hutchinson

Sons:

John and Marcie Hutchinson of Michigan

Steven Hutchinson of Germany

Stepsons:

Stefan Coisson of Illinois

Ryan Coisson of Texas

Cousins:

Becky Rowey of Rhode Island

Norman Rowey of Indiana

Karen Julian of North Carolina

Four grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Memorial Service with full military honors by Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U. S. Army at 2:30 in the Kyker Chapel with Pastor Todd Adams officiating. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hutchinson Family.

