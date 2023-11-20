Theresa Householder Vest, Clinton

Theresa Householder Vest, age 68 of Clinton, TN passed away on November 16, 2023.

Theresa was born November 8, 1955, to the late Robert and Wanda Householder, she worked and retired from Y-12/K-25 land field. She loved her job and loved all the people she worked with; they were really good to her.

She loved to crochet, she made the prettiest Afghans, she loved to cook and loved cooking for the family, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and she loved spending time with her family, and friends, she will be missed by all. She had such a huge heart and was loved by so many.

She is survived by her husband Joe Vest; sons, Robert and Daniel Fuller; grandkids, Chase, Nevaeh, Coby, and Tristan; sisters, Donna Mahan, and deceased husband Gary Mahan and family, Cristy McDaniel, and husband Greg and family; brothers, Butch Householder, Jim Householder and wife Monica and family, Tom Householder and wife Lisa and family, Russ Householder and wife Sheryl and family, along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends; best friend, Kathy Dwelley and son Josh and wife Ashlee Crawford; special pets, Mattie, Pepper, Gracie, and Knox.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

