Tamarah Sharron Whitson, Rocky Top

Tamarah Sharron Whitson “Tammy”, age 64 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at her home. She was a longtime employee of the Hilltop Market where she made many friends.
She was a huge Mickey Mouse enthusiast and enjoyed doing crafts.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronnie Whitson and Edna (Brummett) Davis.
Father of her two sons, Ernest Hoskins; Siblings, Mike, Pat, and Gregory;
Close companion, Eddie Cox;
Tammy is survived by her sons, Travis and wife, Amanda of Buford, GA. and Troy Whitson;
Grandchildren, Meredith and Madden Whitson, also of Buford;
Sisters; Denise and Janice of Oliver Springs, TN., and Debbie and Nita of Dalton, GA.
Brothers; Ronald of Oliver Springs, TN, and Jim of Crossville, TN.
And numerous other family members and good friends.
At Tammy’s request, cremation was chosen with no service.