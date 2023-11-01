Tamarah Sharron Whitson, Rocky Top

Tamarah Sharron Whitson “Tammy”, age 64 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at her home. She was a longtime employee of the Hilltop Market where she made many friends.

She was a huge Mickey Mouse enthusiast and enjoyed doing crafts.

She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronnie Whitson and Edna (Brummett) Davis.

Father of her two sons, Ernest Hoskins; Siblings, Mike, Pat, and Gregory;

Close companion, Eddie Cox;

Tammy is survived by her sons, Travis and wife, Amanda of Buford, GA. and Troy Whitson;

Grandchildren, Meredith and Madden Whitson, also of Buford;

Sisters; Denise and Janice of Oliver Springs, TN., and Debbie and Nita of Dalton, GA.

Brothers; Ronald of Oliver Springs, TN, and Jim of Crossville, TN.

And numerous other family members and good friends.

At Tammy’s request, cremation was chosen with no service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...