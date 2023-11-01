Tamarah Sharron Whitson, Rocky Top

News Department 25 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Tamarah Sharron Whitson “Tammy”, age 64 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at her home. She was a longtime employee of the Hilltop Market where she made many friends.

She was a huge Mickey Mouse enthusiast and enjoyed doing crafts.

She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronnie Whitson and Edna (Brummett) Davis.

Father of her two sons, Ernest Hoskins; Siblings, Mike, Pat, and Gregory;

Close companion, Eddie Cox;        

Tammy is survived by her sons, Travis and wife, Amanda of Buford, GA. and Troy Whitson;

Grandchildren, Meredith and Madden Whitson, also of Buford;

Sisters; Denise and Janice of Oliver Springs, TN., and Debbie and Nita of Dalton, GA.

Brothers; Ronald of Oliver Springs, TN, and Jim of Crossville, TN.

And numerous other family members and good friends.

At Tammy’s request, cremation was chosen with no service.

About News Department

Check Also

Jean Perkins, 88

Ms. Jean Perkins passed away suddenly on Friday, October 27, 2023, at American House in …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: