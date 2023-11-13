Sylvia A. Miner, 78

Sylvia A. Miner, age 78, went to be with the Lord, on Friday, November 10, 2023, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Sylvia was blessed to have married the love of her life and they spent over 50 wonderful years together. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and soon-to-be great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Sylvia was preceded in death by beloved husband, Charlie Miner; parents, Roy & Ida Lee Griffin; brother, Elwood Griffin; and sister, Wilma Hall & husband, Johnny.

Survivors include son, Chuck Miner & wife, Amy; granddaughter, Carly Miner & fiancé, Dylan Melton; grandson, Jaxon Young; (soon to be born) great-granddaughter, Layla Grace Melton; brother, Wendall Griffin; and lifelong special friend, Judy Dasher; as well as many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of The Groves at Oak Ridge.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...