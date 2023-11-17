Stephen Allen Johnson, Clinton

Stephen Allen Johnson, age 72, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. He was born in Clinton, TN to the late Sherman and Dorothy Boone Johnson on February 27, 1951. Stephen was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Stephen is preceded in death by, brothers Richard Johnson and Basil Huett.

Survived by sisters Jane Johnson and Karen Rader; brother Melvin Huett; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 11-1 PM with the funeral service to follow in the Chapel with Pastor Bobby Metcalf officiating. Stephen’s interment will be held at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

