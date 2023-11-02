Stella Armes Morgan, Oliver Springs

Stella Armes Morgan, 89, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2023. Stella was born on August 17, 1934. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Stella is survived by her daughter, Lisa Phillips of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Jessica West of Oak Ridge and fiance Jonathan Smith of Somerset, KY; Christen Beyer and husband Sean of St. Augustine, FL; Michael Morgan and wife Kari of Hixson, TN; as well as great-grandchildren, Riley, Jason, Ava, Colin, Audrey, Olivia, Jaxon, and Levi. Special niece, Patty Fritts of Coalfield, TN. A host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends that she loved and cherished greatly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Standish Armes; mother, Pearlie Patterson Armes; husband, Gilbert Morgan; and son, Leslie Morgan.

Stella enjoyed visits from her family and grand-dogs; Theo, Sophia, and Smeagol, word search puzzles, game shows, Hallmark movies, listening to gospel music, and watching “her” birds. She was a member of the Kellytown Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Kellytown Baptist Church in Oliver Springs from 6:00-7:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow. Preacher Mack Smith officiating. A graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Saturday, November 4th at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Methodist Medical Center 5-West, Covenant Palliative Care, and Covenant Inpatient Hospice Care.

The Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN, is assisting with the arrangements.

