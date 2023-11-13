Sidney Clark, Lancing (formerly of Oakdale)

Sidney Clark, age 74 of Lancing formerly of Oakdale passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN.

Sidney was a 1966 graduate of Oakdale High School. He was a very proud Army Veteran. He was proud to have worked as an airplane mechanic while in the service.

He spent years driving a coal truck and doing bulldozer work then worked at Brushy Mountain Prison and retired from Morgan County Regional Complex.

Sidney is preceded in death by his father Sidney Clark; mother Inez Delius Clark Coffey; stepfather Leonard Coffey; grandparents Bill and Jessie Clark and Albert and Daisy Delius and a host of many other family members.

Sidney leaves behind his wife of 53 years Joann Hamby Clark and son Darrell; sister Melissa Coffey Stewart (Carlos), sister-in-law Barbara Johson; brothers-in-law Burnis Hamby (Brenda), Roger Hamby (Terri), Nathan Hamby (Darlene), Jim Hamby (Monica), Kelly Hamby (Pam); sister-in-law Nadine Hamby and a host of family members and friends.

The family will have a military graveside service on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in the Lane Cemetery in Lancing with Rev. Charles Webb officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sidney Clark.

