Sidney Clark, Lancing (formerly of Oakdale)

News Department 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 28 Views

Sidney Clark, age 74 of Lancing formerly of Oakdale passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN.

Sidney was a 1966 graduate of Oakdale High School.  He was a very proud Army Veteran.  He was proud to have worked as an airplane mechanic while in the service.

He spent years driving a coal truck and doing bulldozer work then worked at Brushy Mountain Prison and retired from Morgan County Regional Complex.

Sidney is preceded in death by his father Sidney Clark; mother Inez Delius Clark Coffey; stepfather Leonard Coffey; grandparents Bill and Jessie Clark and Albert and Daisy Delius and a host of many other family members.

Sidney leaves behind his wife of 53 years Joann Hamby Clark and son Darrell; sister Melissa Coffey Stewart (Carlos), sister-in-law Barbara Johson; brothers-in-law Burnis Hamby (Brenda), Roger Hamby (Terri), Nathan Hamby (Darlene), Jim Hamby (Monica), Kelly Hamby (Pam); sister-in-law Nadine Hamby and a host of family members and friends.

The family will have a military graveside service on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in the Lane Cemetery in Lancing with Rev. Charles Webb officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sidney Clark.

About News Department

Check Also

Sylvia A. Miner, 78

Sylvia A. Miner, age 78, went to be with the Lord, on Friday, November 10, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: