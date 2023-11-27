Shirley Kay Rollins, Rocky Top

Shirley Kay Rollins, age 69, of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Thursday, November 23rd,2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She and her late husband Roy Rollins enjoyed spending time at Norris Lake cruising in their boat. Shirley was involved in the Moose Lodge for many years and loved to play bingo with her friends. She was an avid animal lover and rescued many abused and neglected dogs.

Along with her husband Roy Rollins, she is preceded in death by her son Gary Dale White; and brother Bryan Vowell.

She is survived by her father JC Vowell; mother Grace Ellis; brother, Dennis Miller and wife Janice of Rocky, TN, and Greg Miller of Clinton, TN; sister Gwen Lane; aunts, Ruth Daugherty, and Kathy Brooks; Uncle Roger Brooks. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Shirley’s visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, November 29th,2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her funeral service following at 2:00 pm. Her interment will follow her funeral service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Shirley Kay Rollins.

