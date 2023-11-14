Sherry Lynn Easter, 71

Sherry Lynn Easter, age 71 went on to be with Jesus after a long fight with Cancer while being surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed Country Dancing, The Beach, and Cruises. She was a member of New Midway Baptist Church and a previous member of East Roane County Volunteer Fire Department.

She was preceded in death by her Father Jim Easter Jr, Mother Colleen Thompson, and Sister-in-law Katie Easter.

She left behind Brother Bud Easter and Debbie Hood, Son Chip Marshall and Sonya of Harriman, Bryan D. Marney and Michelle of Kingston, Michael Lee & McCauley Marney of Kingston, Grandchildren Haley, and Alex Butcher, Hayden Marney and Cloee, Bekah Marshall, Tyler Marshall, Caleb Marney. Great-GrandChildren Sadie Simpson, Emory Butcher & Mya Marney.

Officiating the ceremony will be Phillip Poe. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside Service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Roane Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Kyker Funeral Home for her final expenses. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Easter Family.

