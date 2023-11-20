Sharon Lee Riley, Clinton

Sharon Lee Riley, age 77 passed away on Monday, November 13 with her loving husband by her side in their home in Clinton TN. She was preceded in death by her parents Dean Stephenson, Harriet and Jack Weakland, and daughter Jennifer Riley. Sharon is survived by: (Husband) Jerry, (Children) Jonathan, Joseph, Jeremy, and Jaclyn, (Grandchildren) Emma, Daniel, Kendal, Margo, Sally, Logan, and Conner, (Sister) Gloria Makey, (Cousins) Stephen, Bobby, and Jimmy Noel and Joni Carr, (niece and nephew) Craig Makey and Jana Walker.

Sharon’s kindness, generosity, and unintentional humor were well-known by her family and friends. Her door was always open to anyone in need of a helping hand, an ear to listen, or a good laugh.

Sharon was an exceptional athlete, completing over 15 marathons, including multiple New York and Marine Corps marathons. Her adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors kept her actively walking, hiking, cycling, kayaking, and camping year-round. Her non-stop activities made all the small things in life meaningless to her, like closing dresser drawers or putting lids back on bottles!

Sharon will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held on November 28, 2023, at 10 am: Faith Lutheran Church, 1300 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Memorial donations: The Trust the Light Foundation – funds assist families who have family members suffering with Alzheimer’s and Dementia in hiring professional caregivers by alleviating the financial burden allowing them to focus on love and connection. Home | Trust The Light (trustthelightfoundation.org)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...