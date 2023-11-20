Sandra Kay Mills, Clinton

Sandra Kay Mills, age 63, of Clinton, passed away on November 14, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sandy was loving and kind; she never met a stranger. She loved and was loved by everyone she met, most especially she was loved by her tabby cat, Lester.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Mills and Georgia Hutchins; brother, Robert Lynn Mills; her nephew, Kevin; and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her son, Darrin Claubough (Amy), grandsons, Parker, Max, Colton, and Lincoln; sisters, Kathy Nicely, Debbie Mills Schofield (Sidney); nieces, Shelly Nicely, Sally Anne Hines, Elecia Crumpton; and nephews, Ralph Crumpton and Travis Couch; Sandy was particularly close to her great-nieces and nephews, Aaliyah (Jake), Dezmon, and Chance (Leigha), Isabel, Emerson, Clint (Taylor), Rylie, Ethan, Ian, and Kaitlin (Xander), Cyrus, and great-great nieces, Charlotte, great-great nephews, Okeano, Cody and Brody; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 20, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a funeral service to follow. Sandy will be laid to rest at Grubb Cemetery (8008 Blacksferry Road, Knoxville 37931) in the Karns Community at 2:00 pm, with Reverend Donny Ownby officiating.

