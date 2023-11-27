Sally Jones Bazel, 91, Harriman

Mrs. Sally Jones Bazel, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. She was born on October 30, 1932, in Pruden, Tennessee. Sally was a member of Little Leaf Baptist Church. Sally enjoyed working on puzzles, bowling, watching sports, and sitting on the porch watching people (this was her favorite). Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She is preceded in death by her parents Richard Jones and Leona Allen Jones. Sisters; Jessie Turner, Beatrice Cooke. Brothers; Paul Jones, Earl Jones, Howard Jones, James Jones, Robert Jones Sr, Richard Jones Jr.

She is survived by:

Daughter: Coletta Roberts (Tommy Brown) of TX

Grandchildren: Alyrea Bazel of TX

Alexandria Roberts of TX

Samara Roberts of TN

Great- Grandchildren: Makeda Bazel, Malaya Bazel, Nicah Roberts, Makeal Bazel

Great- Great Grandson: I’Zayah Bazel

Sisters: Juanita Adams

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Willie Gallaher officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to United Cancer Support Foundation. An online register is available at wwww.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Sally Jones Bazel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...