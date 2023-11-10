Rose Ella Frady, Harriman

Rose Ella Frady, age 77 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on March 16, 1946, in Rockwood. She was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. She loved camping, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 1/2 years: Ernest Frady Sr: parents: Taft & Rebecca Green; brothers: Morgan, Howard, Edd Green & Charlie Wrought; sisters: Thelma Green, Sue Howard, Sarah Cagle, & Pat Tosh; grandson: Wesley Frady; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is survived by:

Daughters: Tammy (Jimmy) Turpin

Delores (Ivan) Sandlin

Son: Ernest “Jip” (Teresa) Frady Jr

and a host of many grandchildren & great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm ET with Bro. Jimmy Turpin officiating. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Rose Ella Frady.

