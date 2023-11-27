Ronald William Yaste Sr, Oak Ridge

Ronald William Yaste Sr. age 85, of Oak Ridge, TN sadly left us on November 19th, 2023, after battling cancer.

He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer Yaste and Allie Burkholder.  His two sons James Yaste and David Yaste.

Ronald was born on July 21st, 1938, in Grantsville Maryland. He joined the military from 1959 till 1965, where he reached the rank of Staff Sergeant. He later moved to Oak Ridge TN and put down roots as an electrician. Ronald was a man of many hobbies including woodworking, and coin collecting, but his favorite thing to do is watch basketball with his great-granddaughter Lexi. Most importantly he was a family man and loved his family very much.

He is survived by son Ronald (Lynn) Yaste Jr. Grandchildren Tiffani Wilson, Kasey (Joahua) Johnson, Jessica (Marc) Aslinger, Joshua Yaste, and Savannah Yaste. Great grandchildren Freddie Yaste, Madison Yaste, Alexis Johnson, Jacob Johnson, and Elijah Johnson. Niece Karen Walker.

To leave a note for Ronald’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

