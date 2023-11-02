Roger S. Wallace, Kingston

Roger S. Wallace age 72, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 30, 2023. Roger was a man of strong faith. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston and a 1968 graduate of RCHS. Roger attended Knoxville Business College for computer science and retired from K-25. He also proudly served in the National Guard. Roger loved being outdoors, hunting, and fishing.

Preceded in death by parents Horace Jackson and Willa Faye Adkins Wallace.

Survived by sister Joye Wallace Moorefield (David), brother Gary Wallace (Helen) all of Kingston. Nephews: Jamie Wallace (Christie) (son-Tanner) of Rockwood, William Moorefield (Paige), Nieces: Hannah Moorefield and Julie Wallace all of Knoxville. April Hearon and Emily McCormack of Lenoir City, Sarah Woody of Harriman. A host of friends he loved.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Wallace Family.

