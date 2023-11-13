Robin Angeline Holt, 57

Robin Angeline Holt passed away peacefully at UT Medical Center on November 8, 2023, at the age of 57.

Robin was always very outgoing; she worked for the Powell Post Office for over 20 years where she loved delivering the mail because she was able to meet and talk to new people.

In her off time, she enjoyed hanging out with family and friends, most especially her precious daughters and grandchildren. Robin’s smile could light up a room and her laugh was infectious! She was amazed by the crystal blue waters of the Caribbean and cherished the time she spent cruising the Caribbean islands, watching the waves at the beach, or just sitting in silence next to a creek in the mountains – Robin was simply, a beautiful light that brought joy to everyone she met.

Robin is preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Patsy Holt; brother-in-law, Tyke Emch; nephews, Justin and Christopher Holt. She is survived by her daughters, Crystal (Jonathan) Foust and Victoria Sparks (fiancé’ Justin Haven); grandchildren, Lilly, Willow, and Greyson Bleldsoe; brother, Lynn Holt (Christy); sisters, Debbie Puckett (Jeff), Pamela Davis (Melvin), Tammy Emch; nephew, Austin Jabali; niece Jessica Lonsberry; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 13, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM with the funeral service to follow.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Robin Holt.

