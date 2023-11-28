Robert Earle Vaughan Jr, Crossville (fromerly of Rockwood)

Mr. Robert Earle Vaughan, Jr., 80, a resident of Crossville, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee entered into rest on Saturday, November 25, 2023, with his daughters by his side. Robert was born in Portland, Maine on August 28, 1943, to Robert Earle Vaughan, Sr., and Laurette Wender Vaughan. He graduated from Norris High School and joined the United States Navy to serve his country. Robert married Thelma Short in 1965 and they had three daughters, Lisa, Julie, and Cara. He retired from TVA and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

Robert had an unquenchable desire for history and learning. Whether he was reading, listening to the radio, watching the news, or just randomly stopping on the side of the road to look for arrowheads, he always wanted to know more. He enjoyed taking his family on the annual trip to the Charleston, South Carolina area, which was to visit the beach, and of course to immerse himself in the history surrounding the area. While on car rides with him, he would always discuss the historical background of where you were. He loved it!

Robert was a steadfast and loyal companion to many. He enjoyed his annual camping trips with lifelong friend, George Kearns, and trips to Georgia to see longtime friends of the family, Jill, Jacki, and Mandy.

Robert was a loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be terribly missed by all those who loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Vaughan, and daughter, Lisa Vaughan.

Survivors include:

Daughters & Sons-in-law: Julie (Doug) Irish

Cara (Sam) McAdoo

Granddaughters: Ashley Irish and Katie Irish

Great-granddaughter: Araeya Irish

Sisters: Dina Vaughan, Bonnie Miller, and Wendy Wheeler.

And several other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 535 Margrave Drive, Harriman, TN 37748. Funeral Requiem Mass will follow on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. from the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with military honors by the U.S. Navy. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Robert Earle Vaughan, Jr.

