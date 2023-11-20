Robert “Bobby” George Hart, Dandridge

Robert “Bobby” George Hart, age 60 passed away on Thursday, November 16th 2, 2023, at his home in Dandridge, Tennessee. Robert is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Genevia Hart.

Robert was family-oriented and loved his family dearly. He loved NASCAR racing, Ford Mavericks, fishing, and squirrel hunting, and enjoyed driving trucks. Robert had a big heart, loved people, and was very giving to others.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca Hart of Danridge, Tennessee, Sons Robert James Hart and Alicia Rainwater of Missouri, Michael Restorff and wife Jessica of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, Jerry Hart and girlfriend Liberty Jeffries of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee. Daughters, Amy McCormick and husband Tim of Missouri, Melisssa Nelson and husband Marcus of Clinton Tennessee, and Bella Evans and husband Nathanael of Sevierville, Tennessee. Brother Gordon Jennings of Missouri, sister Glenda Palmer of Missouri, and 11 grandchildren. Robert also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Services Will be held at 1st Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains, located at 3100 West AJ Highway. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 pm with the service following at 7 pm. Please have flowers at the church before 1 pm the day of the service.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee is honored to serve the Robert Hart family.

