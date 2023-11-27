Robbie Davis Moon, 95, Knoxville

Robbie Davis Moon, age 95, a resident of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center.

She was born January 27, 1928, in Coalfield, TN but has lived in Knoxville since 1950.

Robbie was employed at the University of Tennessee as a purchasing agent, retiring in 1994 following 36 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Moon; parents, Theodore Vanus Davis and Ann Bertram Davis; brother, Sam Henry Davis; sister, Helen Davis Melhorn; niece, Sharon Hester; special friend, Sharon Mount.

She is survived by special niece, Phyllis Henderson, and husband, Charles of Birmingham, AL; sister-in-law, Trula Davis; special friends, Jimmy Mount of Knoxville; loved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family members, and other special friends.

Special thanks to Jim and Kim Manning and Wilma Sanders.

Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 pm on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at 2 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Moon family. www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...