Raymond Hoyt Guettner, Kingston

Raymond Hoyt Guettner, age 81, of Kingston, TN passed away Saturday, November 18, 2023. Preceded in death by parents Wilbur and Beuna Guetter, brothers Glenn, Harmon, and Houston Guettner, sisters Evelyn Byrd, Mary Katherine Culbertson, Barbara Oody and Eva Grace Parker; infant daughter Laurie Catherina Guettner, beloved uncle Hoyt Robinette and treasured cousin Tom Guettner.

Survived by wife of 59 years Thelma Scott Guettner of Kingston, daughter Julie (Greg) Kelly of Kingston and son Taylor (Dana) Guettner of Mt. Juliet, grandchildren AnnaLauren Kelly of Atlanta, GA, Jackson Kelly of Kingston and Samuel Guettner of Knoxville; sister Elsie (Sam) Frayley of Rome, GA, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Raymond was a member of Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Kingston but most recently faithfully attended Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman. He served his country as a member of the US Navy Sea Bees and saw active combat in Vietnam; he retired from TVA-Kingston Steam Plant after 30 years of service.

Special thanks to Ben Atchley State Veterans’ Home Knoxville staff for their compassionate care and service. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 20, 2023, from 12 noon to 1 pm at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral immediately following, Reverend Greg Kelly presiding. Interment will be held at Lawnville Cemetery after the service with full military honors, by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and U. S. Navy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Riverside Baptist Church Building Fund. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Guettner Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...